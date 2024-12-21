The Great Unwash3d: 2024-12-21

- Vampire Weekend – Step
- Homely Smells – Mad Demon
- Vundabar – Alien Blues
- Glowing – Pay The Price
- Colourblind – Weather Song
- Modern Baseball – Hope
- Mazzy Star – Fade Into You
- Jeff Buckley – Lover, You Should’ve Come Over
- Montell Fish – Destroy Myself Just For You
- Nick Hakim – Miss Chew
- Ben Howard – What A Day
- Car Seat Headrest – Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales
- Big Thief – Paul
- Tom West – A Folk Singer From Outer Space
- Fiona Apple – I Want You To Love Me
- FKA twigs – Papi Pacify
- Cove Street – Nightmare Fuel
- Good Morning – Don’t Come Home Today
- MGMT – Little Dark Age
- Marcel Krol – Super Nova
- The Munch – Puddle
- Oopsie Daisy – TreeHouse
- The Empty Threats – U
Reader's opinions