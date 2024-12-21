The Great Unwash3d: 2024-12-21

December 21, 2024

  1. Vampire Weekend – Step
  2. Homely Smells – Mad Demon
  3. Vundabar – Alien Blues
  4. Glowing – Pay The Price
  5. Colourblind – Weather Song
  6. Modern Baseball – Hope
  7. Mazzy Star – Fade Into You
  8. Jeff Buckley – Lover, You Should’ve Come Over
  9. Montell Fish – Destroy Myself Just For You
  10. Nick Hakim – Miss Chew
  11. Ben Howard – What A Day
  12. Car Seat Headrest – Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales
  13. Big Thief – Paul
  14. Tom West – A Folk Singer From Outer Space
  15. Fiona Apple – I Want You To Love Me
  16. FKA twigs – Papi Pacify
  17. Cove Street – Nightmare Fuel
  18. Good Morning – Don’t Come Home Today
  19. MGMT – Little Dark Age
  20. Marcel Krol – Super Nova
  21. The Munch – Puddle
  22. Oopsie Daisy – TreeHouse
  23. The Empty Threats – U
