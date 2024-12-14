The Great Unwash3d: 2024-12-14

Written by on December 14, 2024

  1. Swapmeet – I Wish I
  2. The Munch – Puddle
  3. Cameron Winter – $0
  4. Minimum Chips – Furniture
  5. Twine – My God
  6. The Cat’s Miaow – What Time Is It There
  7. Mad Honey – when it all goes wrong
  8. Cat Power – Leopard-Skin-Pill-Box Hat
  9. Leonard Cohen – Famous Blue Raincoat
  10. Tim Buckley – Once I Was
  11. Junk Harmony – Big Night Moonlight
  12. Widowspeak – Nightcrawlers
  13. Ella Ion, Bjear – Christmas Eve, 1818
  14. strawberry switchblade – trees and flowers
  15. Cate Le Bon – Here It Comes Again
  16. Pavement – Grounded
  17. Puree – Five Dollar Stranger
  18. Wye Oak – Spiral
  19. ella jane – nothing else i could do
  20. Puma Blue – All I Need
