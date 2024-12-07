The Great Unwash3d: 2024-12-07

Written by on December 7, 2024

  1. SunnyJ – YungSun
  2. jim legxacy – eye tell(!)
  3. Noname, Ravyn Lenae – Montego Bae
  4. 070 Shake, RAYE – Escapism
  5. Earl Sweatshirt – Chum
  6. Kendrick Lamar – Blacker the Berry
  7. Ella Ion, Strangway – Satisfied
  8. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  9. Lizzy McAlpine – Means Something
  10. erasvey – Falling
  11. Elvin Jones – Dear John C.
  12. George Clanton – Make It Forever
  13. Duke Ellington, John Coltrane – In A Sentimental Mood
  14. Miles Davis, others – The Sorcerer
  15. Mount Kimbie – Sullen Ground
  16. Genesis Owusu – Hole Heart
  17. James Blake, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin – Mile High
  18. Genesis Owusu – Survivor
  19. Jakey – Moby Dick
  20. The Antlers – Kettering
  21. Mount Eerie – Seaweed
  22. Naomi Keyte, Katie Pomery – Travelling Woman
  23. Ella Ion – Waiting
  24. Swapmeet – Lights In The Field
  25. SO.Crates – Existential Lessons
