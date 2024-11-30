The Great Unwash3d: 2024-11-30

November 30, 2024

  1. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – The World Is Crowded
  2. Earl Sweatshirt – Chum
  3. Interpol – Rest My Chemistry
  4. Aloe Vittoria – Microwave Meals for 1,000,000.00
  5. Grizzly Bear – Two Weeks
  6. Major Lazer, Amber Coffman – Get Free
  7. Joji, Yves Tumor – Reanimator
  8. Jim Legxacy – aggressive
  9. Jordy – Uber X
  10. Jachin Mee – Factory Beau
  11. Ben Howard – How Are You Feeling?
  12. Black Sabbath – Electric Funeral
  13. Horror My Friend – DIYS
  14. The Montreals – deadheads.
  15. RTJ, El-P, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz – out of sight
  16. Travis Scott, Baby Keem – durag activity
  17. Ella Ion – Ride
  18. Ella Ion – Christmas
  19. Radiohead – How To Disappear Completely
  20. My Cherie – Darkness & Gold
  21. Qasim Halai – Bare of Stimulants
  22. Courtney Barnett – Hopefullness
  23. James Blake – when the party’s over
  24. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Sick Old Joke
  25. Jess Johns – Mercy
