The Great Unwash3d: 2024-10-19

Written by on October 19, 2024

  1. heffy – Borderline Personality
  2. Thornhill – Lily & The Moon
  3. Junk Harmony – Simulation Groove
  4. Tame Impala – Posthumous Forgiveness
  5. Tom Misch, Jordan Rakei – Wake Up This Day
  6. Crumb – Locket
  7. Mos Def – Hip Hop
  8. Jordy – Beg Pardon
  9. Jim Legxacy – aggressive
  10. Yves Tumor – Kerosene!
  11. Grace Jones – Pull Up To The Bumper
  12. Hiatus Koyote – The Lung
  13. Elsy Wameyo – Promise
  14. Action Bronson – Terry
  15. LUCI – Lights Turn Red
  16. Jess Day – Drinking for Two
  17. Glowing – Pay the Price
  18. Madura Green – Potato Salad
  19. Ben Howard – Towing the Line
  20. Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra – Somethin’ Stupid
  21. Frank Ocean – DHL
  22. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Ministry of Alienation
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2024-10-19

Current track

Title

Artist