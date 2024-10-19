The Great Unwash3d: 2024-10-19

- heffy – Borderline Personality
- Thornhill – Lily & The Moon
- Junk Harmony – Simulation Groove
- Tame Impala – Posthumous Forgiveness
- Tom Misch, Jordan Rakei – Wake Up This Day
- Crumb – Locket
- Mos Def – Hip Hop
- Jordy – Beg Pardon
- Jim Legxacy – aggressive
- Yves Tumor – Kerosene!
- Grace Jones – Pull Up To The Bumper
- Hiatus Koyote – The Lung
- Elsy Wameyo – Promise
- Action Bronson – Terry
- LUCI – Lights Turn Red
- Jess Day – Drinking for Two
- Glowing – Pay the Price
- Madura Green – Potato Salad
- Ben Howard – Towing the Line
- Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra – Somethin’ Stupid
- Frank Ocean – DHL
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Ministry of Alienation
Reader's opinions