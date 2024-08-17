The Great Unwash3d: 2024-08-17

Written by on August 17, 2024

  1. Homely Smells – Mad Demon
  2. Swapmeet – Lights In The Field
  3. Glass Beams – Kong
  4. Young Fathers – Picking You
  5. Damien Rice – Colour Me In
  6. Curtis Waters – MANIC MAN
  7. Man-Made Sunshine – Brain In A Jar
  8. Rhye – Taste
  9. Twine – Same Old Problems
  10. Mild High Club – Note To Self
  11. Marumo – Khomo Tsaka Deile Kae?
  12. Venice Queens – The Strut
  13. OopsieDaisy – TreeHouse
  14. DRESS CODE – Candy Heart
  15. Colourblind – Longsleeves
  16. Druid Fluids – Flutter By
  17. The Empty Threats – U
  18. Joji – Die For You
  19. Nirvana – Something In The Way
  20. Black Sabbath – Planet Caravan
  21. Leonard Cohen – Famous Blue Raincoat
  22. Ben Howard – Towing The Line
  23. ROSALIA – A Pale
  24. Frank Ocean – DHL
  25. Whitley – All Is Whole
  26. Augie March – Bottle Baby
  27. TV On The Radio – Careful You
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Revival w/ Phil: 2024-08-17

Current track

Title

Artist