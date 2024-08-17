The Great Unwash3d: 2024-08-17

- Homely Smells – Mad Demon
- Swapmeet – Lights In The Field
- Glass Beams – Kong
- Young Fathers – Picking You
- Damien Rice – Colour Me In
- Curtis Waters – MANIC MAN
- Man-Made Sunshine – Brain In A Jar
- Rhye – Taste
- Twine – Same Old Problems
- Mild High Club – Note To Self
- Marumo – Khomo Tsaka Deile Kae?
- Venice Queens – The Strut
- OopsieDaisy – TreeHouse
- DRESS CODE – Candy Heart
- Colourblind – Longsleeves
- Druid Fluids – Flutter By
- The Empty Threats – U
- Joji – Die For You
- Nirvana – Something In The Way
- Black Sabbath – Planet Caravan
- Leonard Cohen – Famous Blue Raincoat
- Ben Howard – Towing The Line
- ROSALIA – A Pale
- Frank Ocean – DHL
- Whitley – All Is Whole
- Augie March – Bottle Baby
- TV On The Radio – Careful You
