The Great Unwash3d: 2024-08-03

- Kanye West, Mos Def – Two Words
- JAY-Z, Frank Ocean – Caught Their Eyes
- SO.Crates, Nelson Dialect – 6-2-6
- Jim Legxacy, fred again – ten
- Hozier – Dinner & Diatribes
- Bon Iver – Perth
- Stevie Wonder – They Won’t Go When I Go
- Billie Holiday – Crazy He Calls Me
- Mitski – My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars
- Siberian Tiger – Plane Spotting
- Regina Spektor – Laughing With
- The Avalanches – If I Was A Folkstar
- Weightless – God Knows I Know No God
- 070 Shake – I Laugh When I’m With Friends …
- Haley Heynderickx – Untitled God Song
- Billie Marten – Mice
- Jeff Buckley – Mama, You Been On My Mind
- Jackulson – Night Spine
- Bonobo – Ontario
- Bawo – Building Castles
- Jordy – A13
- Kojaque – Bubby’s Cream
- FLETCHER – girls girls girls
- aPOLLO bROWN – kNOW tHE tIME
- James Blake – I’m So Blessed You’re Mine
- Erick the Architect – Fruit Fruit Punch In Bora Bora
- Bend – Happiness
- will.i.am – Money
- Man Made Mountain – The Truth
- Ella Ion – Christmas
Reader's opinions