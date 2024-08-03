The Great Unwash3d: 2024-08-03

Written by on August 3, 2024

  1. Kanye West, Mos Def – Two Words
  2. JAY-Z, Frank Ocean – Caught Their Eyes
  3. SO.Crates, Nelson Dialect – 6-2-6
  4. Jim Legxacy, fred again – ten
  5. Hozier – Dinner & Diatribes
  6. Bon Iver – Perth
  7. Stevie Wonder – They Won’t Go When I Go
  8. Billie Holiday – Crazy He Calls Me
  9. Mitski – My Body’s Made of Crushed Little Stars
  10. Siberian Tiger – Plane Spotting
  11. Regina Spektor – Laughing With
  12. The Avalanches – If I Was A Folkstar
  13. Weightless – God Knows I Know No God
  14. 070 Shake – I Laugh When I’m With Friends …
  15. Haley Heynderickx – Untitled God Song
  16. Billie Marten – Mice
  17. Jeff Buckley – Mama, You Been On My Mind
  18. Jackulson – Night Spine
  19. Bonobo – Ontario
  20. Bawo – Building Castles
  21. Jordy – A13
  22. Kojaque – Bubby’s Cream
  23. FLETCHER – girls girls girls
  24. aPOLLO bROWN – kNOW tHE tIME
  25. James Blake – I’m So Blessed You’re Mine
  26. Erick the Architect – Fruit Fruit Punch In Bora Bora
  27. Bend – Happiness
  28. will.i.am – Money
  29. Man Made Mountain – The Truth
  30. Ella Ion – Christmas
