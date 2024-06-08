The Great Unwash3d: 2024-06-08

- Sheron Subasinghe – C’mon Everybody
- Buddy J Francis – Havin’ A Beer
- Ricky ALbeck – It Goes
- Homely Smells – Mad Demon
- A. G. Cook – Bewitched
- Yves Tumor – Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them
- Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola
- David Bowie – I Can’t Give Everything
- Elliot Smith – Angeles
- Fcukers – Mothers
- The Wannadies – My Home Town
- Forma Norte – V
- Nick Drake – Northern Sky
- Lemon Jelly – A Tune For Jack
- Sheron Subasinghe – Misogyny Man
- Slater – Dj’s Up in the Club
- Earl Sweatshirt – 2010
- Sneaker Pimps – 6 Underground
- King Krule – Seaforth
- Yves Tumor – Echolalia
