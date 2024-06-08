The Great Unwash3d: 2024-06-08

June 8, 2024

  1. Sheron Subasinghe – C’mon Everybody
  2. Buddy J Francis – Havin’ A Beer
  3. Ricky ALbeck – It Goes
  4. Homely Smells – Mad Demon
  5. A. G. Cook – Bewitched
  6. Yves Tumor – Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them
  7. Peso Pluma – Ella Baila Sola
  8. David Bowie – I Can’t Give Everything
  9. Elliot Smith – Angeles
  10. Fcukers – Mothers
  11. The Wannadies – My Home Town
  12. Forma Norte – V
  13. Nick Drake – Northern Sky
  14. Lemon Jelly – A Tune For Jack
  15. Sheron Subasinghe – Misogyny Man
  16. Slater – Dj’s Up in the Club
  17. Earl Sweatshirt – 2010
  18. Sneaker Pimps – 6 Underground
  19. King Krule – Seaforth
  20. Yves Tumor – Echolalia
