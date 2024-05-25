The Great Unwash3d: 2024-05-25

- The Microphones – IV. Mount Eerie
- Dean Blunt, Panda Bear, Vegyn – DOWNER
- Hype Williams – Rumor Report
- A. G. Cook – Without
- Jackulson – Pressure Tank
- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- elph – notice
- Soria Moria – Ecile
- Xiu Xiu – Get Up
- The Beach Boys – Your Summer Down
- Katie Dey – Fear O the Light
- Loukeman – Snoopy
- Alex G – Immunity
- jonatan leandoer96 – Nightmare Amusement Park
- Sheron Subasinghe – Misogyny Man
- Dua Lipa – End Of An Era
- Oneohtrix Point Never – Krumville
- Bjork – Hyper-Ballad
- Silver Jews – Pet Politics
- shuriken cell – final form
Reader's opinions