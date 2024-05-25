The Great Unwash3d: 2024-05-25

Written by on May 25, 2024

  1. The Microphones – IV. Mount Eerie
  2. Dean Blunt, Panda Bear, Vegyn – DOWNER
  3. Hype Williams – Rumor Report
  4. A. G. Cook – Without
  5. Jackulson – Pressure Tank
  6. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  7. elph – notice
  8. Soria Moria – Ecile
  9. Xiu Xiu – Get Up
  10. The Beach Boys – Your Summer Down
  11. Katie Dey – Fear O the Light
  12. Loukeman – Snoopy
  13. Alex G – Immunity
  14. jonatan leandoer96 – Nightmare Amusement Park
  15. Sheron Subasinghe – Misogyny Man
  16. Dua Lipa – End Of An Era
  17. Oneohtrix Point Never – Krumville
  18. Bjork – Hyper-Ballad
  19. Silver Jews – Pet Politics
  20. shuriken cell – final form
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Revival w/ Phil: 2024-05-25

Current track

Title

Artist