The Great Unwash3d: 2024-04-20

  1. SZA, Kendrick Lamar – Doves In The Wind
  2. Noname – Rainforest
  3. Robert Glasper, Jasmine Sullivan – You’re My Everything
  4. Sade – Smooth Operator
  5. Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit
  6. Nezi Momodu – Jugg Everything
  7. Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
  8. Skeeter Davis – The End Of The World
  9. Ella Fitzgerald – Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall
  10. Nina Simone – I Put A Spell On You
  11. Aretha Franklin – Save Me
  12. SOPHIE – Immaterial
  13. 100 gecs – money machine
  14. James Blake, Monica Martin – Show Me
  15. Bjork – Aeroplane
  16. Lizzie McAlpine – Means Something
  17. Phoebe Bridgers – Smoke Signals
  18. Sharon Van Etten – Give Out
  19. Lou Doillon, Cat Power – It’s you
  20. Ella Ion – Need Your Love
  21. Ella Ion – Alone
  22. Julia Jacklin – Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You
  23. Fiona Apple – Under The Table
  24. FKA twigs – cellophane
  25. Lily Papas – Exile
  26. Aldous Harding – Blend
  27. Regina Spektor – Two Birds
  28. Regina Spektor – Blue Lips
  29. Cat Power – Stay
  30. Naomi Keyte – Travelling Woman
