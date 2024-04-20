The Great Unwash3d: 2024-04-20

- SZA, Kendrick Lamar – Doves In The Wind
- Noname – Rainforest
- Robert Glasper, Jasmine Sullivan – You’re My Everything
- Sade – Smooth Operator
- Billie Holiday – Strange Fruit
- Nezi Momodu – Jugg Everything
- Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
- Skeeter Davis – The End Of The World
- Ella Fitzgerald – Into Each Life Some Rain Must Fall
- Nina Simone – I Put A Spell On You
- Aretha Franklin – Save Me
- SOPHIE – Immaterial
- 100 gecs – money machine
- James Blake, Monica Martin – Show Me
- Bjork – Aeroplane
- Lizzie McAlpine – Means Something
- Phoebe Bridgers – Smoke Signals
- Sharon Van Etten – Give Out
- Lou Doillon, Cat Power – It’s you
- Ella Ion – Need Your Love
- Ella Ion – Alone
- Julia Jacklin – Don’t Know How To Keep Loving You
- Fiona Apple – Under The Table
- FKA twigs – cellophane
- Lily Papas – Exile
- Aldous Harding – Blend
- Regina Spektor – Two Birds
- Regina Spektor – Blue Lips
- Cat Power – Stay
- Naomi Keyte – Travelling Woman
