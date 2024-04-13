The Great Unwash3d: 2024-04-13

- Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Ben Howard – Conrad
- Joe Hisaishi – The Legend of Ashitaka
- Joan As Police Woman – My Gurl
- Ella Ion – Ride
- Lily Papas – Exile
- Cat Power – Stay
- Throwing Snow – Rheged
- Frank Ocean – Lens
- JEFFE – Motionless
- Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
- Darren Korb – Mother, I’m Here (Zulf’s Theme)
- Explosions In The Sky – What Do You Go Home To
- Penny & Sparrow – Duet (feat Stephanie Briggs
- Rufus Wainwright – Cigarettes & Chocolate Milk
- Jeff Buckley – Nightmares By The Sea
- Glass Beams – Snake Oil
- Flume, Chet Faker – Left Alone
- Bonobo – Cirrus
- Amine – Places+Faces
- C.W Stoneking – Jungle Blues
