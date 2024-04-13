The Great Unwash3d: 2024-04-13

Written by on April 13, 2024

  1. Swapmeet – Ceiling Fan
  2. Swapmeet – Collision
  3. Ben Howard – Conrad
  4. Joe Hisaishi – The Legend of Ashitaka
  5. Joan As Police Woman – My Gurl
  6. Ella Ion – Ride
  7. Lily Papas – Exile
  8. Cat Power – Stay
  9. Throwing Snow – Rheged
  10. Frank Ocean – Lens
  11. JEFFE – Motionless
  12. Elizabeth Prophet – Point Omega
  13. Darren Korb – Mother, I’m Here (Zulf’s Theme)
  14. Explosions In The Sky – What Do You Go Home To
  15. Penny & Sparrow – Duet (feat Stephanie Briggs
  16. Rufus Wainwright – Cigarettes & Chocolate Milk
  17. Jeff Buckley – Nightmares By The Sea
  18. Glass Beams – Snake Oil
  19. Flume, Chet Faker – Left Alone
  20. Bonobo – Cirrus
  21. Amine – Places+Faces
  22. C.W Stoneking – Jungle Blues
