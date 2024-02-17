The Great Unwash3d: 2024-02-17

- Twine – Future Exhales
- Quebec Echo – Boring Boyfriend
- Puree – Braindead
- Nujabes, Terry Callier – ordinary joe
- Glass Beams – Mirage
- A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes – Oh My God
- Genesis Owusu – Balthazar
- Tkay Maidza, Flume – Silent Assassin
- Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
- Sampa The Great – Karma The Villain
- Ms. Lauryn Hill – Can’t Keep My Eyes Off You
- Ben Howard – Spirit
- Oneohtrix Point Never, Alex G – Babylon
- Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus – Ketchum, ID
- Blue Foundation – Eyes On Fire
- TOOL – The Pot
- Jess Day – Why Is She So Beautiful
- Ella Ion – Red
- Julia Jacklin – To Perth, before the border closes
- Mitski – Your Best American Girl
- Black Sabbath – Electric Funeral
- YellowStraps – Slowdown (girl what’s up)
- Genesis Owusu – See Ya There
- Joji, Omar Appollo – High Hopes
- The Empty Threats – Can’t Think About Myself
- Bill Withers – Grandma’s Hands
- Nina Simone – I Got It Bad
Reader's opinions