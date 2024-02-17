The Great Unwash3d: 2024-02-17

Written by on February 17, 2024

  1. Twine – Future Exhales
  2. Quebec Echo – Boring Boyfriend
  3. Puree – Braindead
  4. Nujabes, Terry Callier – ordinary joe
  5. Glass Beams – Mirage
  6. A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes – Oh My God
  7. Genesis Owusu – Balthazar
  8. Tkay Maidza, Flume – Silent Assassin
  9. Elsy Wameyo – River Nile
  10. Sampa The Great – Karma The Villain
  11. Ms. Lauryn Hill – Can’t Keep My Eyes Off You
  12. Ben Howard – Spirit
  13. Oneohtrix Point Never, Alex G – Babylon
  14. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus – Ketchum, ID
  15. Blue Foundation – Eyes On Fire
  16. TOOL – The Pot
  17. Jess Day – Why Is She So Beautiful
  18. Ella Ion – Red
  19. Julia Jacklin – To Perth, before the border closes
  20. Mitski – Your Best American Girl
  21. Black Sabbath – Electric Funeral
  22. YellowStraps – Slowdown (girl what’s up)
  23. Genesis Owusu – See Ya There
  24. Joji, Omar Appollo – High Hopes
  25. The Empty Threats – Can’t Think About Myself
  26. Bill Withers – Grandma’s Hands
  27. Nina Simone – I Got It Bad
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Oscillate Wildly: 2024-02-17

Current track

Title

Artist