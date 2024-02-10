The Great Unwash3d: 2024-02-10

- Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
- Katie Pomery, Sturt Avenue – Best Friend
- The Blue Nile – She Saw The World
- Ella Ion – My Own
- Michael Cera – Ruth
- Nick Drake – Place To Be
- Sufjan Stevens – All Of Me Wants All Of You
- Jackulson – Star Shapes Hurt Me
- shurikencell – final form
- aloe vittoria – for you
- Horror My Friend – Dopamine Waster
- Lucy – Either Way I Lose
- Genesis Owusu – Survivor
- Mount Kimbie, King Krule – Blue Train Lines
- M.I.A, Timbaland – Come Around
- Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliot, Dr. Dre – Bounce
- jim legxacy – block hug
- Beach House – Black Car
- James Blake – Love Me In Whatever Way
- Yves Tumor – Echolalia
- Ecco2k – Peroxide
- Ben Howard – Rumble Strip
- RAYE, 070 Shake – Escapism
- 100 gecs – Dumbest Girl Alive
- Siberian Tiger – Little Pill
- My Cherie – Are You Ready
- Quebec Echo – Beginning
- Bend – Schwendy Bend
