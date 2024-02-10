The Great Unwash3d: 2024-02-10

February 10, 2024

  1. Naomi Keyte – Warm Water
  2. Katie Pomery, Sturt Avenue – Best Friend
  3. The Blue Nile – She Saw The World
  4. Ella Ion – My Own
  5. Michael Cera – Ruth
  6. Nick Drake – Place To Be
  7. Sufjan Stevens – All Of Me Wants All Of You
  8. Jackulson – Star Shapes Hurt Me
  9. shurikencell – final form
  10. aloe vittoria – for you
  11. Horror My Friend – Dopamine Waster
  12. Lucy – Either Way I Lose
  13. Genesis Owusu – Survivor
  14. Mount Kimbie, King Krule – Blue Train Lines
  15. M.I.A, Timbaland – Come Around
  16. Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliot, Dr. Dre – Bounce
  17. jim legxacy – block hug
  18. Beach House – Black Car
  19. James Blake – Love Me In Whatever Way
  20. Yves Tumor – Echolalia
  21. Ecco2k – Peroxide
  22. Ben Howard – Rumble Strip
  23. RAYE, 070 Shake – Escapism
  24. 100 gecs – Dumbest Girl Alive
  25. Siberian Tiger – Little Pill
  26. My Cherie – Are You Ready
  27. Quebec Echo – Beginning
  28. Bend – Schwendy Bend
