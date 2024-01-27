The Great Unwash3d: 2024-01-27

January 27, 2024

  1. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get Blue Monday Out Of My Head
  2. Yves Tumor – Echolalia
  3. Masayoshi Takanaka – OH! TENGO SUERTE
  4. Brian Eno, John Cale – Lay My Love
  5. The Paradise, Alan Braxe – In Love With You
  6. Ponybite – CPR ROCK
  7. Jim E. Brown – I Know I’m Going To Die Of A Stroke
  8. The Microphones – The Moon
  9. Sigur Ros – Untitled #9
  10. Suicide – Cheree
  11. King Krule – Seaforth
  12. Michael Cera – Clay Pigeons
  13. Baby Keem, Travis Scott – Durag Activity
  14. Bonobo, Rhye – Break Apart
  15. uomo, My Cherie – Crush
  16. Genesis Owusu – See Ya There
  17. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
  18. Ella Ion – Fixated
  19. Slowmango – Blob Funk
  20. Soursob – New Wood, Old Ashes
