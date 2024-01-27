The Great Unwash3d: 2024-01-27

- Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get Blue Monday Out Of My Head
- Yves Tumor – Echolalia
- Masayoshi Takanaka – OH! TENGO SUERTE
- Brian Eno, John Cale – Lay My Love
- The Paradise, Alan Braxe – In Love With You
- Ponybite – CPR ROCK
- Jim E. Brown – I Know I’m Going To Die Of A Stroke
- The Microphones – The Moon
- Sigur Ros – Untitled #9
- Suicide – Cheree
- King Krule – Seaforth
- Michael Cera – Clay Pigeons
- Baby Keem, Travis Scott – Durag Activity
- Bonobo, Rhye – Break Apart
- uomo, My Cherie – Crush
- Genesis Owusu – See Ya There
- Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
- Ella Ion – Fixated
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
- Soursob – New Wood, Old Ashes
