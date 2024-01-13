The Great Unwash3d: 2024-01-13

- Death Grips – On GP
- Oneohtrix Point Never – Krumville
- Jackulson – Covered In Crystals
- shuriken cell – body horror
- The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
- Prince – Baby
- Stardust – Music Sounds Better With You
- Yves Tumor – Echolalia
- JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown – Garbage Pale Kids
- James Blake, Rosalia – Barefoot In The Park
- SOPHIE – Infatuation
- Jim Legxacy – mileys riddim
- Angus & Julia Stone – Big Jet Plane
- CORTEX – Suddenly
- Fugazi – I’m So Tired
- Elliot Smith – Good To Go
- Marc Rebillet – Your New Morning Alarm
- Yves Tumor – Lovely Sewer
- Drake – Passionfruit
Reader's opinions