The Great Unwash3d: 2024-01-13

Written by on January 13, 2024

  1. Death Grips – On GP
  2. Oneohtrix Point Never – Krumville
  3. Jackulson – Covered In Crystals
  4. shuriken cell – body horror
  5. The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
  6. Prince – Baby
  7. Stardust – Music Sounds Better With You
  8. Yves Tumor – Echolalia
  9. JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown – Garbage Pale Kids
  10. James Blake, Rosalia – Barefoot In The Park
  11. SOPHIE – Infatuation
  12. Jim Legxacy – mileys riddim
  13. Angus & Julia Stone – Big Jet Plane
  14. CORTEX – Suddenly
  15. Fugazi – I’m So Tired
  16. Elliot Smith – Good To Go
  17. Marc Rebillet – Your New Morning Alarm
  18. Yves Tumor – Lovely Sewer
  19. Drake – Passionfruit
