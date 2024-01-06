The Great Unwash3d: 2024-01-06

Written by on January 6, 2024

  1. frankie avalon – beauty school dropout
  2. nazz – hello it’s me
  3. tame impala – why won’t you make up your mind
  4. sheron subasinghe – misogyny man
  5. elvis presley – suspicious minds
  6. childish gambino – feels like summer
  7. jonatahn richman – that summer feeling
  8. Donna Summer – Hot Stuff
  9. the lovin spoonful – summer in the city
  10. Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
  11. The Beach Boys – All I Wanna Do
  12. Sade – Like A Tattoo
  13. A Tribe Called Quest – Electric Relaxation
  14. King Geedorah – Lockjaw
  15. Nujabes, Substantial – Eclipse
  16. Crumb – Recently Played
  17. Arcade Fire – The Suburbs (continued)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Revival w/ Phil: 2024-01-06

Current track

Title

Artist