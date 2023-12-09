The Great Unwash3d: 2023-12-09

- Wham! – Club Tropicana
- Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Beach House – Dark Spring
- The Kinks – Waterloo Sunset
- Todd Rungren – Izzat Love?
- Elizabeth Cotten – Freight Train
- Elliot Smith – Pitseleh
- Cocteau Twins – Heaven or Las Vegas
- The Velvet Underground, Nico – Femme Fatale
- Mazzy Star – Halah
- The Replacement – Swingin Party
- Bart’s Nightmare – Connecticut Lash
- Genesis Owusu – Stay Blessed
- The Goo Goo Dolls – Iris
- Lonelyspeck – All of My Skin On The Air
- Puree – Braindead
- Zen Panda – Console
- Jess Johns – Master
Reader's opinions