The Great Unwash3d: 2023-12-09

  1. Wham! – Club Tropicana
  2. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  3. Beach House – Dark Spring
  4. The Kinks – Waterloo Sunset
  5. Todd Rungren – Izzat Love?
  6. Elizabeth Cotten – Freight Train
  7. Elliot Smith – Pitseleh
  8. Cocteau Twins – Heaven or Las Vegas
  9. The Velvet Underground, Nico – Femme Fatale
  10. Mazzy Star – Halah
  11. The Replacement – Swingin Party
  12. Bart’s Nightmare – Connecticut Lash
  13. Genesis Owusu – Stay Blessed
  14. The Goo Goo Dolls – Iris
  15. Lonelyspeck – All of My Skin On The Air
  16. Puree – Braindead
  17. Zen Panda – Console
  18. Jess Johns – Master
