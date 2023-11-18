The Great Unwash3d: 2023-11-18

- good morning – warned you
- king gizzard & the wizard lizard – you can be your silhouette
- amarasiri peiris – adaraye unmumsum susum
- shan putha – sanamali
- mac demarco – jonny’s odyssey
- deaf maj – bazooka
- elliot smith – the last hour
- the pastels – over my shoulder
- tex crick – supernatural
- travis bretzer – did u ever notice
- jay z – marcy me
- TV girl – not allowed
- king geedorah – anti-matter
- ethanrip – wanna run
- sumuelson – dancing under neon lights
- homeshake – every single thing
- sour sob – new wood, old ashes
