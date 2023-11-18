The Great Unwash3d: 2023-11-18

Written by on November 18, 2023

  1. good morning – warned you
  2. king gizzard & the wizard lizard – you can be your silhouette
  3. amarasiri peiris – adaraye unmumsum susum
  4. shan putha – sanamali
  5. mac demarco – jonny’s odyssey
  6. deaf maj – bazooka
  7. elliot smith – the last hour
  8. the pastels – over my shoulder
  9. tex crick – supernatural
  10. travis bretzer – did u ever notice
  11. jay z – marcy me
  12. TV girl – not allowed
  13. king geedorah – anti-matter
  14. ethanrip – wanna run
  15. sumuelson – dancing under neon lights
  16. homeshake – every single thing
  17. sour sob – new wood, old ashes
