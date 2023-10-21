The Great Unwash3d: 2023-10-21

- Jackulson – Secret Diamond II
- Jay Z – Marcy Me
- Hannah Stretton – Changing Weather
- my bloody valentine – cigarette in your bed
- Alex Chilton – Waltz Across Texas
- Mitski – My Love Mine All Mine
- Brady Paterson – Make Up
- The Cat’s Miaow – Let Me Brush The Hair From Your Head
- The Microphones – Solar System
- Elliot Smith – Roman Candle
- Young Fathers – Picking You
- Bill Withers – Hope She’ll Be Happier
- Elizabeth Cotton – Freight train
- Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love
- golda may – Wish I Was Someone Else
- Lo Pony – Saccharine
- Cate Le Bon – Here It Comes Again
- Katie Pomery – Way Too Far
- Lonelyspeck – Drown
