The Great Unwash3d: 2023-10-21

Written by on October 21, 2023

  1. Jackulson – Secret Diamond II
  2. Jay Z – Marcy Me
  3. Hannah Stretton – Changing Weather
  4. my bloody valentine – cigarette in your bed
  5. Alex Chilton – Waltz Across Texas
  6. Mitski – My Love Mine All Mine
  7. Brady Paterson – Make Up
  8. The Cat’s Miaow – Let Me Brush The Hair From Your Head
  9. The Microphones – Solar System
  10. Elliot Smith – Roman Candle
  11. Young Fathers – Picking You
  12. Bill Withers – Hope She’ll Be Happier
  13. Elizabeth Cotton – Freight train
  14. Tom Tom Club – Genius of Love
  15. golda may – Wish I Was Someone Else
  16. Lo Pony – Saccharine
  17. Cate Le Bon – Here It Comes Again
  18. Katie Pomery – Way Too Far
  19. Lonelyspeck – Drown
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Revival w/ Jade: 2023-10-21

Current track

Title

Artist