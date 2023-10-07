The Great Unwash3d: 2023-10-07

October 7, 2023

  1. Brady Paterson – Make Up
  2. Taylor McFerrin, Marcus Gilmore – Chance to Say My Piece
  3. Johann Sebastian Bach, Yo-Yo Ma, Bobby McFerrin – Ave Maria
  4. Joji – EW
  5. Lily Papas – Exile
  6. Cat Power – Stay
  7. Joan As Police Woman – We Don’t Own It
  8. Black Country New Road – Chaos Space Marine
  9. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy (Radio Edit)
  10. David Bowie – Ashes to Ashes
  11. Ben Howard – Sorry Kid
  12. James Blake, ROSALIA – Barefoot In The Park
  13. serpentwithfeet – mourning song
  14. Mount Eerie – Seaweed
  15. Sufjan Stevens – All of Me Wants All of You
  16. Moses Sumney – Polly
  17. FKA Twigs, The Weeknd – tears in the club
  18. Ella Ion – Red
  19. Mums Favourite – Wind In The WIllows
  20. Samuelson – Liar
  21. SO.crates – Oh Baby
  22. billy woods, Kenny Segal – Red Dust
  23. Lonelyspeck, Hearteyes, cookii – WEIRDO
  24. Jackulson – Timeaholic
  25. Ghost Thief – Dead of Night
  26. Lonelyspeck – All Of My Skin On The Air
