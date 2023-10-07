The Great Unwash3d: 2023-10-07

- Brady Paterson – Make Up
- Taylor McFerrin, Marcus Gilmore – Chance to Say My Piece
- Johann Sebastian Bach, Yo-Yo Ma, Bobby McFerrin – Ave Maria
- Joji – EW
- Lily Papas – Exile
- Cat Power – Stay
- Joan As Police Woman – We Don’t Own It
- Black Country New Road – Chaos Space Marine
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy (Radio Edit)
- David Bowie – Ashes to Ashes
- Ben Howard – Sorry Kid
- James Blake, ROSALIA – Barefoot In The Park
- serpentwithfeet – mourning song
- Mount Eerie – Seaweed
- Sufjan Stevens – All of Me Wants All of You
- Moses Sumney – Polly
- FKA Twigs, The Weeknd – tears in the club
- Ella Ion – Red
- Mums Favourite – Wind In The WIllows
- Samuelson – Liar
- SO.crates – Oh Baby
- billy woods, Kenny Segal – Red Dust
- Lonelyspeck, Hearteyes, cookii – WEIRDO
- Jackulson – Timeaholic
- Ghost Thief – Dead of Night
- Lonelyspeck – All Of My Skin On The Air
Reader's opinions