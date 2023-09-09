The Great Unwash3d: 2023-09-09

  1. The Microphones – I Want Wind to Blow
  2. Glen Campbell – By The Time I Get To Phoenix
  3. Bill Withers – Better off Dead
  4. Little Beaver – Momma Forgot To Tell Me
  5. SO.crates, Whosane, Pataphysics – Stars
  6. Father John Misty – Only A Fool
  7. Junk Harmony – Last Week’s Dream
  8. Timbaland, Missy Elliot, Justin Timberlake – Bounce
  9. Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado – Give It To Me
  10. Billy Lemos, Omar Apollo, Maxwell Young – 12:34 AM
  11. Lily Papas – Exile
  12. JEFFE – Whoever You Love, I’m Cool
  13. Mount Eerie – Swims
  14. Ella Ion – Christmas
