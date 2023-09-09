The Great Unwash3d: 2023-09-09

- The Microphones – I Want Wind to Blow
- Glen Campbell – By The Time I Get To Phoenix
- Bill Withers – Better off Dead
- Little Beaver – Momma Forgot To Tell Me
- SO.crates, Whosane, Pataphysics – Stars
- Father John Misty – Only A Fool
- Junk Harmony – Last Week’s Dream
- Timbaland, Missy Elliot, Justin Timberlake – Bounce
- Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado – Give It To Me
- Billy Lemos, Omar Apollo, Maxwell Young – 12:34 AM
- Lily Papas – Exile
- JEFFE – Whoever You Love, I’m Cool
- Mount Eerie – Swims
- Ella Ion – Christmas
