The Great Unwash3d: 2023-09-02

Written by on September 2, 2023

  1. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  2. Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
  3. Cat Power – Stay
  4. Modern Baseball – Hope
  5. MARINA – The State of Dreaming
  6. Sade – Tar Baby
  7. SO.crates, Tiana Khasi – Existential Lessons
  8. Vegyn – Debold
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Revival w/ Phil: 2023-09-02

Current track

Title

Artist