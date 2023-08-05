The Great Unwash3d: 2023-08-05

- Slowdive – Miranda
- Thornhill – Lily & The Moon
- David Bowie – Girl Loves Me
- Prince – Gotta Stop (Messin About)
- Jeff Buckley – I Shall Be Released
- Ben Howard – Spirit
- Ella Ion – Christmas
- Siberian Tiger – Little Pill
- The Paper Kites – Bleed Confusion
- Tom Misch, Jordan Rakei – Wake Up This Day
- Jim Legxacy – Willyoustabmeinmyheart
- Gorillaz, Popcaan – Saturnz Barz
- Colourblind – Water
- Ethanol Blend – Set In Stone
- MBFQ – Hammond Street
- Keaton Henson – Sweetheart, What Have You Done To Us
- Run The Jewels, 2 Chainz – out of sight (feat. 2 Chainz)
- Mos Def, Talib Kweli – Know That
- Bonobo – Kong
- JEFFE – Whoever You Love, I’m Cool
- Solange – Almeda
- Gorillaz, Vince Staples – Ascension
- Zen Panda – Prior Arrangement
Reader's opinions