The Great Unwash3d: 2023-08-05

Written by on August 5, 2023

  1. Slowdive – Miranda
  2. Thornhill – Lily & The Moon
  3. David Bowie – Girl Loves Me
  4. Prince – Gotta Stop (Messin About)
  5. Jeff Buckley – I Shall Be Released
  6. Ben Howard – Spirit
  7. Ella Ion – Christmas
  8. Siberian Tiger – Little Pill
  9. The Paper Kites – Bleed Confusion
  10. Tom Misch, Jordan Rakei – Wake Up This Day
  11. Jim Legxacy – Willyoustabmeinmyheart
  12. Gorillaz, Popcaan – Saturnz Barz
  13. Colourblind – Water
  14. Ethanol Blend – Set In Stone
  15. MBFQ – Hammond Street
  16. Keaton Henson – Sweetheart, What Have You Done To Us
  17. Run The Jewels, 2 Chainz – out of sight (feat. 2 Chainz)
  18. Mos Def, Talib Kweli – Know That
  19. Bonobo – Kong
  20. JEFFE – Whoever You Love, I’m Cool
  21. Solange – Almeda
  22. Gorillaz, Vince Staples – Ascension
  23. Zen Panda – Prior Arrangement
