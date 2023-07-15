The Great Unwash3d: 2023-07-15

Written by on July 15, 2023

  1. Homely Smells – Mad Demon
  2. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Going Up The Country
  3. My Cherie – Big Jet Plane
  4. Quebec Echo – Tell It To The Tax Man
  5. Siberian Tiger – Streets of Your Town
  6. XTC – Mekkanik Dancing (Oh We Go)
  7. The Munch – Insect
  8. Ohneotrix Point Never – Age Of
  9. Ella Ion – Need Your Love
  10. Naomi Keyte – Travelling Woman
  11. Sturt Avenue, Katie Pomery – Best Friend
  12. Joan As Police Woman – We Don’t Own It
