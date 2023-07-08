The Great Unwash3d: 2023-07-08

  1. erasvey – IN BLOOM
  2. Brent Faiyez, Marshmello – Fell In Love
  3. PANIA – BURNA FONE
  4. Cagefly – Old Lovers Never Die, They Just Get Less & Less
  5. Ella Ion – When The Rain Falls Heavy Outside
  6. Ben Howard – Little Plant
  7. Vaundy – 踊り子
  8. erasvey – When Time Turned Slow
  9. Bonobo – Ontario
  10. Quebec Echo – Open Letter To Harry Styles
  11. Joni Mitchell, Richard Dworsky – Woodstock
  12. Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers – Pegasus
  13. King Krule – Flimsier
  14. Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
  15. Jeff Buckley – Lover You Should Have Come Over
  16. Kendrick Lamar – Money Trees
  17. SZA, Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost In The Machine
  18. Nobuki – Don’t Mind
  19. JID – RAYDAR
  20. Joan As Police Woman – We Don’t Own It
  21. Radiohead – How To Disappear Completely
  22. Puma Blue – All I Need
  23. ella jane – nothing else i could do
  24. Angelo Mota – First Gear
  25. LUCI – Be Your Doll
  26. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  27. The Munch – Puddle
