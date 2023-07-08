The Great Unwash3d: 2023-07-08

- erasvey – IN BLOOM
- Brent Faiyez, Marshmello – Fell In Love
- PANIA – BURNA FONE
- Cagefly – Old Lovers Never Die, They Just Get Less & Less
- Ella Ion – When The Rain Falls Heavy Outside
- Ben Howard – Little Plant
- Vaundy – 踊り子
- erasvey – When Time Turned Slow
- Bonobo – Ontario
- Quebec Echo – Open Letter To Harry Styles
- Joni Mitchell, Richard Dworsky – Woodstock
- Arlo Parks, Phoebe Bridgers – Pegasus
- King Krule – Flimsier
- Sour Sob – New Wood, Old Ashes
- Jeff Buckley – Lover You Should Have Come Over
- Kendrick Lamar – Money Trees
- SZA, Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost In The Machine
- Nobuki – Don’t Mind
- JID – RAYDAR
- Joan As Police Woman – We Don’t Own It
- Radiohead – How To Disappear Completely
- Puma Blue – All I Need
- ella jane – nothing else i could do
- Angelo Mota – First Gear
- LUCI – Be Your Doll
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- The Munch – Puddle
