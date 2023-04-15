The Great Unwash3d: 2023-04-15

Written by on April 15, 2023

  1. Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
  2. My Cherie – Big Jet Plane
  3. Quebec Echo – Beginning
  4. Regina Spektor – Samson
  5. Crumb – Locket
  6. Young Fathers – Tremolo
  7. MGMT – Congratulations
  8. Unknown Mortal Orchestra – If You’re Going To Break Yourself
  9. Leonard Cohen – If It Be Your Will
  10. Mac De Marco – One More Love Song
  11. Crywank – Memento Mori
  12. Glowing – Grand Revelations
  13. Mac Miller – Woods
  14. Jordy – beg pardon
  15. Aesop Rock – Daylight
  16. Marcel Krol – Super Nova
  17. ella jane – bored&blind
  18. Bird Detective – Goose
  19. Beach House – Master of None
  20. Siberian Tiger – Little Pill
  21. Jess Johns – I Don’t Remember Loving You
  22. Bend – SMS
