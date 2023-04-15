The Great Unwash3d: 2023-04-15

- Ella Ion – Hang Me Out
- My Cherie – Big Jet Plane
- Quebec Echo – Beginning
- Regina Spektor – Samson
- Crumb – Locket
- Young Fathers – Tremolo
- MGMT – Congratulations
- Unknown Mortal Orchestra – If You’re Going To Break Yourself
- Leonard Cohen – If It Be Your Will
- Mac De Marco – One More Love Song
- Crywank – Memento Mori
- Glowing – Grand Revelations
- Mac Miller – Woods
- Jordy – beg pardon
- Aesop Rock – Daylight
- Marcel Krol – Super Nova
- ella jane – bored&blind
- Bird Detective – Goose
- Beach House – Master of None
- Siberian Tiger – Little Pill
- Jess Johns – I Don’t Remember Loving You
- Bend – SMS
