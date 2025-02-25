The Environment Show: 2025-02-25
Written by Playlist Robot on February 25, 2025
- Ayers Rock – Gimme Shelter (Reefer Cabaret 1975)
- Hawkwind – Reefer Madness
- Skyhooks – Horror Movie (Festival Hall, Melbourne, July 3, 1975)
- Renee Geyer Band – It’s a Man’s Man’s World
- Skyhooks – Whatever Happened To The Revolution
- Handsoffthetit – Ocean Views
- Josh Abrahams, Amiel Daemion – Addicted To Bass (Original Version)
- lowdown hokum orchestra – you only love me for my lunchbox
- The Molting Vultures – Rocketship To Freedom