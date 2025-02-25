The Environment Show: 2025-02-25

February 25, 2025

  1. Ayers Rock – Gimme Shelter (Reefer Cabaret 1975)
  2. Hawkwind – Reefer Madness
  3. Skyhooks – Horror Movie (Festival Hall, Melbourne, July 3, 1975)
  4. Renee Geyer Band – It’s a Man’s Man’s World
  5. Skyhooks – Whatever Happened To The Revolution
  6. Handsoffthetit – Ocean Views
  7. Josh Abrahams, Amiel Daemion – Addicted To Bass (Original Version)
  8. lowdown hokum orchestra – you only love me for my lunchbox
  9. The Molting Vultures – Rocketship To Freedom
