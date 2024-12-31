The Environment Show: 2024-12-31

  1. The Kinks – Supersonic Rocket Ship
  2. The Night Parrots – On Your Way To Somewhere Else
  3. Birds Are Spies – Wibble (Molly)
  4. Netherby – That September
  5. # talk by Vandana Shiva – # recorded 2000 at RMIT, melbourne
  6. Miles Davis Quintet – Bye Bye Blackbird
  7. The Black Sorrows – City of Soul
  8. Magic Mushroom Band – Love Ressurection
  9. The Black Sorrows – Livin the Blues
  10. Hope Seed – Non Believer
  11. Hope Seed – Non Believer
