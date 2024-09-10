The Environment Show: 2024-09-10

Written by on September 10, 2024

  1. the fyoogs – road to love
  2. Jerry Lee Lewis – Rock and roll
  3. Golonka – Ukrainian Tune
  4. Tom Waits – Yesterday is here
  5. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  6. Herbie Hancock – feat. Norah Jones Court & Spark
  7. Joe Cocker! – Dear Landlord
  8. Sunsick Daisy – Over & Over
  9. Grace Jones – Slave to the Rhythm
  10. Stuart James Day and The Red Motor – Happy People
  11. Jerry Lee Lewis – Travellin’ band
  12. Soursob Bob with Matt Kelsh and Pearl Tassell – New American Century
