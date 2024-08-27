The Environment Show: 2024-08-27
Written by Playlist Robot on August 27, 2024
- Wake in Fright – You Deserve
- Hepé Mateh – Marv’s Move
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Light
- Stuart James Day and The Red Motor – King Of The World
- Capermote – Prance
- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
- Wake in Fright – Makin’ Me Forget
- Sacrificial Larynx – No Cigarette
- The U-Bombs – Cover Of The Roadrunner
- Lizzie Hosking – Dance With Me
- Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-PAINLESS
- Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves