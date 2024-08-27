The Environment Show: 2024-08-27

Written by on August 27, 2024

  1. Wake in Fright – You Deserve
  2. Hepé Mateh – Marv’s Move
  3. Dandy Buzzkills – The Light
  4. Stuart James Day and The Red Motor – King Of The World
  5. Capermote – Prance
  6. Bridget Fahey and the Bone Rattlers – Waves
  7. Wake in Fright – Makin’ Me Forget
  8. Sacrificial Larynx – No Cigarette
  9. The U-Bombs – Cover Of The Roadrunner
  10. Lizzie Hosking – Dance With Me
  11. Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-PAINLESS
