The Environment Show: 2024-08-20

Written by on August 20, 2024

  1. The Stems – Falling From The Sky
  2. King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Antarctica
  3. Lola Young – Flicker of Light (Explicit)
  4. Ellen McIlwaine – Howl At The Moon
  5. Tushar – Feels Like A Start
  6. Fruit – Wind Blows
  7. Lickity Split – Three Piece Suit
  8. Straight Arrows – Car Thief
  9. Groove Terminator – Troubled
  10. Lizzie Hosking – Dance With Me
  11. Teenage Joans + Between You & Me – 1800-PAINLESS
  12. Party Dozen – Money & The Drugs
