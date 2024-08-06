The Environment Show: 2024-08-06
Written by Playlist Robot on August 6, 2024
- The Stranglers – Nuclear device
- Paul Kelly – Somewhere in the City
- Mark’s Not Here – Share With You
- Greg Williams – The Things That Make Me Happy
- Ben Iota and The Rogues – Change Is (Featuring Elara Black)
- # interview with Jim Green – # on cost of Nuclear Power
- Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – That Mellow Saxophone
- LOLA – FAST LIFE
- Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby 2:36
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- 15 Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – The Mercy Seat