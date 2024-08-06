The Environment Show: 2024-08-06

Written by on August 6, 2024

  1. The Stranglers – Nuclear device
  2. Paul Kelly – Somewhere in the City
  3. Mark’s Not Here – Share With You
  4. Greg Williams – The Things That Make Me Happy
  5. Ben Iota and The Rogues – Change Is (Featuring Elara Black)
  6. # interview with Jim Green – # on cost of Nuclear Power
  7. Bang Bang Betty & the H-Bombs – That Mellow Saxophone
  8. LOLA – FAST LIFE
  9. Thelma Plum – Nobody’s Baby 2:36
  10. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  11. 15 Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – The Mercy Seat
