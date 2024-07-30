The Environment Show: 2024-07-30
- The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
- # interview with greg ogle – # about sceening of rising tide Doco “The First Wave”
- Left On Seen – Goosebumps
- Jess Day – Captain Midnight
- Sofia Menguita Puddle Jumping 4:54 – Puddle Jumping
- Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
- Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
- CULL THE BAND – TEARIN’ ME APART
- Nylex – They Decide
- Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
- Alchemy of Rhythm – War Zone
- The Fyoogs Title – Beautiful Mind