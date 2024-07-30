The Environment Show: 2024-07-30

  1. The New Romantics – Someone Like Me
  2. # interview with greg ogle – # about sceening of rising tide Doco “The First Wave”
  3. Left On Seen – Goosebumps
  4. Jess Day – Captain Midnight
  5. Sofia Menguita Puddle Jumping 4:54 – Puddle Jumping
  6. Kelly Brouhaha – Every Night
  7. Kitchen Witch – Rosemary
  8. CULL THE BAND – TEARIN’ ME APART
  9. Nylex – They Decide
  10. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
  11. Alchemy of Rhythm – War Zone
  12. The Fyoogs Title – Beautiful Mind
