The Environment Show: 2024-07-23

Written by on July 23, 2024

  1. Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band – Slow Dancing (Feat. Chelsea McGuinness) 5:22
  2. Madam Super Trash OSFN (Single) 01/03/2024 – Old Skin For New
  3. Nylex – Plastic for People
  4. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  5. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  6. Frank Turner feat Teenage Joans – Girl From The Record Shop (
  7. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  8. San Ureshi – Flowing River
  9. Sue Baker – Lovers’ moon
  10. 5 Sided Cube – Your Embrace (feat. Lauren Kate Henderson)
