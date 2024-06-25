The Environment Show: 2024-06-25

Written by on June 25, 2024

  1. The Borderers – Keep The Light On
  2. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  3. Lankum – The Rocky Road to Dublin (Live in Dublin)
  4. Yesha Patel – Stronger
  5. The Ladybug Transistor – Oceans In The Hall
  6. Bird Detective – I’ve Got 99 Problems And They All Stem From Deep-Seated Issues I’ve Had Since High School
  7. Tia Gostelow – Mirrors
  8. Eliza & The Delusionals – Somebody
  9. The Dharma Chain – When We Disappear
  10. BB and the Blips – Cyborg
  11. Squashing Spiders – How Do You Like Me Now
  12. Nancy Bates – Blood Red Moon
