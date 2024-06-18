The Environment Show: 2024-06-18

Written by on June 18, 2024

  1. Melody Graves and The Hokum Redemption – He Ain’t Got Rhythm
  2. Zodiac – Sun Bear
  3. Brunswick Street Parade – Pennies From Heaven
  4. Wil Sargisson Trio – Come Dance With Me
  5. Strict Face – Sin Drum
  6. Sofia Menguita – Puddle Jumping
  7. MACEY – BURN IT DOWN
  8. TV Therapy – Animal Control
  9. Alchemy of Rhythm – War Zone
  10. Jannah Fahiz – The Best Day
  11. Toyland – Death By Numbers
  12. Nataleigh – Quicksand
  13. Sacrificial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
