The Environment Show: 2024-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2024

  1. Sette Bello – Fault line
  2. Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
  3. My Chérie – Darkness & Gold
  4. #interview with David Mejia-Canales @7:50 – # on a Human Rights Act and the right to protest
  5. Them Creepy Crawlies – Spaceman
  6. Axe & the Ivory – When I Was A Shelter
  7. Lizzie Hosking – Bubble
  8. Tom Redwood (featuring Jen Lush) – No Other Way
  9. The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
  10. Eyrie – City Fear
  11. State Library – No Compromise
  12. Badland Caravan – Hoodoo and Voodoo Blues
