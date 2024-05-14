The Environment Show: 2024-05-14
Written by Playlist Robot on May 14, 2024
- Sette Bello – Fault line
- Chancery Lane – Digital Zombies
- My Chérie – Darkness & Gold
- #interview with David Mejia-Canales @7:50 – # on a Human Rights Act and the right to protest
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Spaceman
- Axe & the Ivory – When I Was A Shelter
- Lizzie Hosking – Bubble
- Tom Redwood (featuring Jen Lush) – No Other Way
- The Yellow Wallpaper – Let’s Live
- Eyrie – City Fear
- State Library – No Compromise
- Badland Caravan – Hoodoo and Voodoo Blues