The Environment Show: 2024-04-02

Written by on April 2, 2024

  1. Bad’m D – Swordfish
  2. Swapmeet – Collision
  3. Emerauld – My Worth
  4. 5 Sided Cube – he Buddha’s A Beatle (feat. Harrison Smith)
  5. #Interview 20:00 – #Health Workers 4 Palestine
  6. Jessica Luxx – Balhannah
  7. The Moon Mountaineer – They flew apart
  8. Leon Hewer – DNA 4:18
  10. Sofia Menguita – Everyone I’ve Ever Loved
  11. Elsy Wameyo – Piny Lara
  12. Bromham – William & Gudula
  13. Souzi D. Wilson & The Cool Mints – Shine A Light On It
  14. The Beautiful Black – Shock and Awe
  15. Cold Chisel – Bow River
