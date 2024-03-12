The Environment Show: 2024-03-12

  1. Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
  2. Part Time Lovers – London Gangster
  3. Max Savage and the Lofty Mountain Band Slow Dancing (Feat. Chelsea McGuinness) 5:22 – Slow Dancing (Feat. Chelsea McGuinness)
  4. Che Pheromone – Presidential Peccadilloes
  5. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  6. DEW – Got Away
  7. the Silvermine Tapes La Vida De La Noche – La Vida De La Noche
  8. Ripcord – Frozen In Time
  9. Bromham – William & Gudula
  10. Fair Call – StickiTuDaMan
