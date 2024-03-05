The Environment Show: 2024-03-05

Written by on March 5, 2024

  1. Jen Cloher – Harakeke
  2. Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
  3. The Cerebral Paisley – (I didn’t come here for) Shakespeare
  4. Ripcord – Frozen In Time
  5. Fair Call – StickiTuDaMan
  6. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  7. Haptics Title – The Spark
  8. Madam Super Trash – Old Skin For New
  9. Souzi D. Wilson & The Cool Minst Sometimes You Gotta Be Bad 3:40 – Sometimes You Gotta Be Bad
  10. Erin Buku – See You Shine
  11. Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
  12. colourblind – Semaphore
  13. Acetic Records Research Project – – Rain Dancer
  14. Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 – Fire Dance
