The Environment Show: 2024-02-27

Written by on February 27, 2024

  1. Temple (AUS) – The Woman with the Pink Lips (Original Mix)
  2. The Trafalgars – Get You Back Again
  3. Bree Tranter – WITHIN + WITHOUT
  4. West Thebarton – Humble Heart
  5. colourblind – Soak
  6. Acetic Records Hi, I’m Jack – – Fusion Energy
  7. DJ TR!P – Johnny Red (feat. Alia)
  8. It’s A Hoax – Trying For Easy
  9. The Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  10. Erin Buku, – Steve Spacek The Way (Spacek Remix)
  11. Wake In Fright – Aggie
  12. Isadora’s Dream The Years Are passing 3:16 – The Years Are passing
  13. Romana Ashton & The Reeds – Bring Me
  14. The Sundials – Telepath
