The Environment Show: 2023-12-26
Written by Playlist Robot on December 26, 2023
- Screaming Believers – Surfs Up With The Ayatolah
- Midnight Oil – US Forces
- Soria Moria – Pirate Song
- Deborah Conway – One More Time
- #interview with Jasmine payget – # talking about protection of rivers
- Paul Kelly – The Cherry Tree Carol
- lord rochester – lucy lou
- Billie Holiday – Lady SIngs The Blues
- # interview with janeen Webb – # about “Aliens & savages”
- Ella Fitzgerald – Blue Skies
- Dulcie – Sore Loser
- Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting