The Environment Show: 2023-12-26

Written by on December 26, 2023

  1. Screaming Believers – Surfs Up With The Ayatolah
  2. Midnight Oil – US Forces
  3. Soria Moria – Pirate Song
  4. Deborah Conway – One More Time
  5. #interview with Jasmine payget – # talking about protection of rivers
  6. Paul Kelly – The Cherry Tree Carol
  7. lord rochester – lucy lou
  8. Billie Holiday – Lady SIngs The Blues
  9. # interview with janeen Webb – # about “Aliens & savages”
  10. Ella Fitzgerald – Blue Skies
  11. Dulcie – Sore Loser
  12. Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
