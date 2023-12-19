The Environment Show: 2023-12-19

Written by on December 19, 2023

  1. Jessica Luxx – Alone
  2. Pine Point – Say It Again
  3. Tell Mama – Freedom Rising 4:1
  4. Courtney Robb – Silver Strands
  5. Karya – Karya Kobe (Dez Andres Remix)
  6. Ella & Sienna – New Year’s Kiss
  7. sympathy orchestra T – pistols at dawn
  8. The Effends – Disguise
  9. Electric Slumber – Countdown
  10. DJC / Darcy James Cheatle – Burning Out 4:0
  11. Soria Moria – Pirate Song
  12. ratts Feat. Ange Nawasadio 6:25 – Jour De Fête (Version Originale)
  13. Slowmango – Blob Funk
