The Environment Show: 2023-11-21

Written by on November 21, 2023

  1. Doctor D & Fergus Maximus – Back in ADL
  2. Doctor D & Fergus Maximus – Letter to Paul Kelly
  3. The Dainty Morsels – The Dainty Morsels Stand Up Dizzy Blues
  4. JuzzOne Pugs Atomz & Inkswel – Let’s Ride (feat. Marcus Del Mar) (JuzzOne Remix)
  5. Lizzie Hosking – Fire
  6. J-MILLA – Gammon
  7. Oscar the Wild – She’ll Be Right
  8. Mim Crellin – Little Boxes
  9. Matt Ward – The Way That I Was Meant To Be
  10. Craig Atkins – Cavanbah Rendezvous
  11. Alright Psycho – Arthur Street
  12. The Escape Pods – UV Overload
  13. sympathy orchestra – pistols at dawn
  14. Blind Coyote – On My Own
  15. Hello Enemy – Through the Flame
