The Environment Show: 2023-11-07

- (Peter Green”s) Fleetwood Mac – with Eddie Boyd The Big Boat
- Blurum13 & Inkswel – Love To The People (feat. Georgia Oatley)
- The Backyarders – Beggars Can’t Be Choosers
- Pete Arthur – Barefoot in the Sand
- The Beatles – Tomorrow Never Knows
- Adela Mede – Száz Fele Nézek
- Joan & The Giants – Beg
- The Mark of Cain – Hindsight
- The Beatles – Now And Then
- Paul Kelly – Charlie Owen’s Slide Guitar
- Djiva Title – Moodjebing
- Cowboy Junkies – Powderfinger
- San Ureshi – Flowing River
- Slowmango – Pacific Wind
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
Reader's opinions