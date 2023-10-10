The Environment Show: 2023-10-10
Written by Playlist Robot on October 10, 2023
- Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
- Primitive Painters – Undertow
- Inkswel – Australaborialis
- Motez – ReSet
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- tubby justice – in the clear blue sky
- robyn habel – the wind gets louder
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend of Pula Kahula
- the bedridden – jim the war
- Ronnie Taheny – Change
- ArramAieda – Freedom Suite Part 1
- Kinetic Playground – Greed
- the idle hands collective – the big one
- tony nirta – solstice