The Environment Show: 2023-10-10

Written by on October 10, 2023

  1. Teenage Joans – 5 Things I Can Taste
  2. Primitive Painters – Undertow
  3. Inkswel – Australaborialis
  4. Motez – ReSet
  5. West Thebarton – George Michael
  6. tubby justice – in the clear blue sky
  7. robyn habel – the wind gets louder
  8. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend of Pula Kahula
  9. the bedridden – jim the war
  10. Ronnie Taheny – Change
  11. ArramAieda – Freedom Suite Part 1
  12. Kinetic Playground – Greed
  13. the idle hands collective – the big one
  14. tony nirta – solstice
