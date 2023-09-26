The Environment Show: 2023-09-26

Written by on September 26, 2023

  1. Radial Quartet – Radial Quartet Zhaogaze
  2. 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Teenage Frankenstein
  3. Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – The Tallest of Tales
  4. Overmono – Blow Out
  5. Alien Nosejob – Act Different
  6. Haiku Hands – Sunride
  7. he Paranoyds – Talk Talk Talk
  8. Party Dozen – Fruits Of Labour
  9. The Mars Volta – Tourmaline [Acoustic]
  10. Graham Parker & the Goldtops – Lost Track of Time
  11. The Young Rascals – Groovin’ (single version)
  12. The Grateful Dead – The Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion)
  13. Amanda Palmer & The Righteous Babes – Last Day of Our Acquaintance
  14. San Ureshi – Flowing River
  15. Diana Krall – I’ve Got the World on a String
