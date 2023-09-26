The Environment Show: 2023-09-26

- Radial Quartet – Radial Quartet Zhaogaze
- 1313 Mockingbird Lane – Teenage Frankenstein
- Hana and Jessie-Lee’s Bad Habits – The Tallest of Tales
- Overmono – Blow Out
- Alien Nosejob – Act Different
- Haiku Hands – Sunride
- he Paranoyds – Talk Talk Talk
- Party Dozen – Fruits Of Labour
- The Mars Volta – Tourmaline [Acoustic]
- Graham Parker & the Goldtops – Lost Track of Time
- The Young Rascals – Groovin’ (single version)
- The Grateful Dead – The Golden Road (To Unlimited Devotion)
- Amanda Palmer & The Righteous Babes – Last Day of Our Acquaintance
- San Ureshi – Flowing River
- Diana Krall – I’ve Got the World on a String
