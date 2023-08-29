The Environment Show: 2023-08-29

Written by on August 29, 2023

  1. The Holy Rollercoasters – Let The Olive Branches Sway
  2. Start Together – Skeptics
  3. # Interview: Gem from ICAN @7:40 – # on Labor national Conf and treaty to ban NW
  4. Badland Caravan – Redback Blues
  5. The Belair Lip Bombs – Easy On The Heart
  6. Ripple Effect Band – Loving and Caring
  7. Mulatu Astatke – Dewel
  8. # Talk by Alexa from Rising Tide @8:30 – # about the protest at the port of Newcastle
  9. Jessica Luxx – The Temple
  10. Jen Lush – Mallee
  11. Cable Ties – Change
