The Environment Show: 2023-08-29
- The Holy Rollercoasters – Let The Olive Branches Sway
- Start Together – Skeptics
- # Interview: Gem from ICAN @7:40 – # on Labor national Conf and treaty to ban NW
- Badland Caravan – Redback Blues
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Easy On The Heart
- Ripple Effect Band – Loving and Caring
- Mulatu Astatke – Dewel
- # Talk by Alexa from Rising Tide @8:30 – # about the protest at the port of Newcastle
- Jessica Luxx – The Temple
- Jen Lush – Mallee
- Cable Ties – Change