The Environment Show: 2023-08-15

Written by on August 15, 2023

  1. The Vains – Hanging on The Telephone
  2. Robbie Robertson and The Red Road Ensemble – Ghost Dance ( Paiute Prophet Mix)
  3. Robbie Robertson and The Red Road Ensemble – Ghost Dance ( Red Road Mix)
  4. Robbie Robertson with Galactic – Going to the river
  5. Robbie Robertson & the Red Road Ensemble – Heartbeat Drum Song (P.T.P. Mix)
  6. Jerry Lee lewis with Robbie Robertson – Twilight
  7. Robbie Robertson & the Red Road Ensemble – It is a good day to die
  8. Robbie Robertson & the Red Road Ensemble – Deneta
  9. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  10. Zhao Liang – Kyo-Shu
  11. The Vains – Strut
