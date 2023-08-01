The Environment Show: 2023-08-01

Written by on August 1, 2023

  1. Hells Hoist – On the Radio (Thank God for Three D)
  2. Magnu – Doppler4
  3. Wrong Kind Of Stone Age – Ravi Dubbi
  4. Ukulele Death Squad Title – Hurricane
  5. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  6. Gwyn Ashton – The Ballad of Gwyn Ashton
  7. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  8. Chancery Lane – Trading With A Stranger
  9. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  10. Slowmango – Montgolfier
  11. Gratts – Sun Circles (Radio Edit)
  12. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  13. Magnu – Heal 3TC
  14. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Winter Sky
