The Environment Show: 2023-08-01
Written by Playlist Robot on August 1, 2023
- Hells Hoist – On the Radio (Thank God for Three D)
- Magnu – Doppler4
- Wrong Kind Of Stone Age – Ravi Dubbi
- Ukulele Death Squad Title – Hurricane
- The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
- Gwyn Ashton – The Ballad of Gwyn Ashton
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
- Chancery Lane – Trading With A Stranger
- Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
- Slowmango – Montgolfier
- Gratts – Sun Circles (Radio Edit)
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Magnu – Heal 3TC
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Winter Sky